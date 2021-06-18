CM KCR Calls Vasalamarri Sarpanch On Phone Over Visit To Adopted Village

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is slated to visit Vasalamarri village in Turkapalli Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on June 22. It may be recollected that in November last year, KCR adopted the village and assured to develop it on all fronts.This was the fourth village adopted by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is said to have telephoned the Vasalamarri Sarpanch Pogula Anjaiah on Friday and informed him about his visit to the village on June 22. The Sarpanch informed him that there are 2,600 people in the village. KCR is said to have told him that food would be arranged for about 3,000 people including all officials and police personnel who will be there during his visit.

The CM asked Anjaiah to select two venues in the village for organising a grama sabha meeting and arranging lunch for the entire village with the help of the District Collector and local officials. “Ensure rainproof tent is erected for grama sabha meeting,” KCR is said to have told the Sarpanch. It is learned that the Chief Minister will make a formal announcement about adopting Turkapalli and Vasalamarri during the visit on that day

Collector Pamela Satpathy will overlook the arrangements in Vasalamarri in the wake of CM KCR 's visit.

The village is located about 15 km from KCR’s farm house at Erravelli in Siddipet district. The Chief Minister is likely to announce various projects for the village’s development during his speech at the public meeting.

Meanwhile, KCR will tour Siddipet on June 20. He is expected to participate in the inauguration functions of the new Police Collectorate and MLA camp offices along with the new Collector’s building complex.

