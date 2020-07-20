HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. The chief minister on this occasion reportedly apprised the governor on several issues including the demolition of the secretariat buildings and the construction of a new Secretariat complex.

KCR was also understood to have briefed the governor on the measures being taken by his government to curb the spread of coronavirus besides treatment being provided to the COVID-19 infected persons in the state. As sources inform, the chief minister was also believed to have discussed the issue of two vacant MLC seats under the governor's quota.

The chief minister’s meeting with the governor assumes significance in the wake of criticism from opposition parties and also the high court's warnings over discrepancies in COVID-19 tests and treatment.

Opposition parties have been lashing out at the government for what they claim as the failure in controlling the spread of Coronavirus and poor COVID-19 testing in the state.