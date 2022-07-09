Jammu and Kashmir: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh and his family members had a miraculous escape from the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, which left 15 dead and more than 40 people missing.

As per reports in the PTI Raja Singh and his family members had reached Amarnath by a chopper and decided to use ponies to descend the hills on Friday. “We sensed that weather suddenly changed and getting deteriorated. In those circumstances, the chopper service would also be canceled. So we decided to descend the hills using ponies. I could see cloudburst about one kilometer down the hills. Several tents were swept away in the floods. There are many people including those from the state of Telangana who were stranded there,” Raja Singh told media on Friday. “Water was gushing through the hills and swept way some tents. My estimation is that at least 50 people were swept away in the flash flood. The army was doing a great job at Amarnath cave. But, they were helpless in these kinds of circumstances, and also it was dark, he added. As the MLA is under special security protection, the army helped the family reach Srinagar safely.

An official of the administration said the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.

