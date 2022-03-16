Class 10 Student In Nizamabad Attempts Suicide Due To ‘love Failure’

Nizamabad: A class 10 student of ZP High School in Torlikonda in Jakranpally zone attempted suicide by jumping from a school building on Tuesday. It is suspected the boy took the extreme step because of ‘love failure’. A native of Kamareddy district, Kiran was studying at ZP High School and residing in the SC Boys' hostel belonging to the Social Welfare Department. The teachers said that he did not attend the classes on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, Kiran was seen walking within the school premises. Some students said he went to the terrace of the building and jumped from there. After hearing a loud thud, the teachers and students came out of the classes and found Kiran in a seriously injured condition. The injured student was taken in a 108 ambulance to a private hospital in Armor with serious injuries.

It is learnt Kiran was in love with a girl since class 7 and she seems to have spurned his feelings for her and which led him to take this step. MEO Srinivas, PRTU Zone president Praveen Reddy and general secretary Gopi rushed to the hospital and enquired about the student’s medical condition.