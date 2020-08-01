HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with discoms, municipal and panchayat raj officials to resolve issues pertaining to the payment of electricity bills following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The CS has directed that all the gram panchayats and municipalities should pay the power bills every month. Any deviations in payment of bills will be taken seriously. Arrears will be separated and a decision on payment for the same will be taken later.

He asked the discoms to prepare a detailed report on arrears within seven days duly reconciling the figures with the gram panchayats and municipalities. Detailed reports and options regarding arrears would be presented shortly before the Chief Minister to take policy decisions on arrears related to local bodies.

Joint teams of discoms, gram panchayats and municipality officials should be constituted to resolve discrepancies in bills relating to non-functioning borewells, he said.