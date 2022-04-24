Chiranjeevi Blood Bank Has Collected 9.30K Blood Units Since its Inception: Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ram Charan inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp in the city on Sunday. The camp was organised by the Social Service Club of the trainee Civil Servants in collaboration with Chiranjeevi Blood Bank.

The trainee Civil Servants came forward to donate the blood. A team of Medical &Para-Medical Staff at the camp said these trainees have donated 53 units of blood. Speaking on the occasion, Ram Charan said in the last 24 years Chiranjeevi Blood Bank has been instrumental in collecting a record 9,30,000 units of blood. It may be noted here that blood donation does not make a person weak as the human body produces new blood continuously.

He said blood donation is an important step for a noble cause while adding, “spare 15 minutes of your life to give life to 3 persons in need.” Harpreet Singh, Spl Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, said that “Mr Ram Charan inherited the traits of humility and simplicity from his illustrious father, Mr Chiranjeevi.”

Also Read: Jana Sena Party Born Only For Chandrababu Naidu: Gudivada Amarnath