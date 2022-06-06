Chilakalaguda Police Tortures Gym Trainer For Public Nuisance, Video Viral

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident of police torture, Chilakalaguda police tortured a man for over three hours for allegedly creating a public nuisance in Secunderabad. The incident which happened on June 3 came to light after the video of the police physically abusing the man was shared by The Deccan Chronicle on their Instagram account.

As per reports in Sakshi, the victim identified as Surya Arokyaraj(25) from Lalaguda in Secunderabad was running a gym. On June 3 he had a fight with another person in his locality over a motorbike. The man had filed a complaint with the Chilakalaguda police. Four of the cops including the Station House Officer came to his residence and asked him to come to the police station. The man said that as it was 11 pm in the night, he would come to the police station in the morning hours. Enraged over his reply and refusal to come, they started hitting him with a stick and also kicked him. Even as his mother had pleaded with them to leave her son alone, they paid no heed and continued to hit him and the whole ordeal is said to have lasted for over three hours. In the process, the victim’s left leg was fractured, and injuries to his left leg and he had to be hospitalized.

Also Read: Hyderabad Gangrape Case Updates: Man Arrested For Circulating Videos