HYDERABAD: Casino organizer Chikoti Praveen who is under the Enforcement Directorate's radar over FEMA violations, was in the news again when his SUV was stolen from his residence.

Chikoti Praveen had filed a complaint with the Saidabad police and the police started an investigation. Based on the CCTV camera footage, it was revealed that a group of people were seen conducting a recce near his house and had also entered his residence. The car theft was also recorded. The miscreants had taken the key and stolen his Innova vehicle parked in the cellar.

As per his statement to Sakshi TV, Chikoti Praveen said that the police traced his SUV at Gaddiannaram, and was found in a damaged state after it was involved in an accident. The miscreant/s had reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled from there.

The casino organiser said that this was not just a mere robbery, it was a sign of a threat to his life as he had many enemies based on the nature of his profession.

It is known that Chikoti Praveen is allegedly involved in organizing high-stakes gambling in neighbouring countries like Nepal, Thailand and Indonesia. The casino organiser who claims to be running his gambling business in a legal manner and alleged a threat to his life and his family members and sought police protection from the State government.

He also revealed that ever since he announced that he was entering politics the number of threatening calls had increased.

