HYDERABAD: Casino dealer Chikoti Praveen gained prominence and came into the highlight after the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids related to alleged casino dealings in the city and other places, now has another issue to face.After the news broke out about the raids several fake social media handles and posts under Chikoti Praveen's name started doing the rounds on the Internet.

Fake accounts in the name of Chikoti Praveen were created by unknown people. A fake account on Twitter named @praveenchikotii was created and false posts were circulating that the Casino dealer was threatening government officials and political leaders. The fake posts also mentioned the name of the Chief Minister and several MLAs and MLCs.

While coming out of the ED office on Tuesday, Chikoti Praveen responded to the issue and said that he would be taking action against these false fake accounts. He said that he had filed a complaint with the Central Crime Station (CCS) and alleged that a few people were deliberately spreading false propaganda on purpose.

Also Watch: Chikoti Praveen Gives Clarity on Twitter Message

The Casino agent’s interest in keeping exotic animals in his farmhouse in Kadthal on the city outskirts also came to light after his Instagram account showed several videos and pictures. Forest officials who inspected Chikoti Praveen's farmhouse said they have not come across any violations with regard to his possession of exotic animals.

Meanwhile, ED officials on Monday failed to extract any information from casino agents Chikoti Praveen and Madhava Reddy, who were summoned for questioning regarding the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of transactions up to Rs 25 crore related to casino dealings.

Also Read: Check How Much Chikoti Praveen Paid Celebrities