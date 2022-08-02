Chikoti Praveen Case: Sensational Details Revealed in ED Interrogation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are going to question Chikoti Praveen Kumar for the second day on August 2. On the first day, the ED officials grilled Chikoti Praveen for 11 hours. They questioned Chikoti Praveen Kumar and a few others in connection with the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

ED also questioned Madhava Reddy and three others Babu Lal, Gowri Shankar and Sampath. The questioning went on for 11 hours. ED also questioned Chikoti Praveen Kumar on the hawala transactions of Rs. 27 crores and also other businesses of Praveen.

According to the reports, ED is also going to issue notices to one ZP Chairman and four other political leaders. ED also examined six bank accounts and transactions of Chikoti Praveen Kumar and Madhava Reddy. ED has found that Sampath and Gowri Shankar played a key role in the businesses of Chikoti Praveen Kumar. Sampath and Gowri Shankar has transferred the hawala money to other countries.

ED officials questioned Chikoti Praveen Kumar and tried to get some information about the Tollywood and Bollywood actors and other political leaders' involvement in hawala activities. It is said that Praveen Kumar and others have given irrelevant answers.

