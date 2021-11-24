Chikkadpally CI, SI And CCS Cop Suspended

Chikkadpally Inspector Paladugu Sivashankar Rao, Ashok Nagar Sector SI Narsing Rao, and Nagaraj Goud, a sub-inspector with the Central Crime Station, were suspended.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar placed the aforementioned officials under suspension with immediate effect for misconduct, corruption, moral turpitude, and intimidating complainant.

According to the reports, a victim who visited Chikkadpally Police Station was asked to visit CCS and the police officials have delayed the filing of the case. So, the victims went to CP directly and complained.

