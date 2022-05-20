Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the National flag on State formation day at Public Gardens here on June 2 and later pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam outside the park, the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

As part of preparation for the upcoming state formation day, the chief secretary held a meeting with officials from various departments on Friday and instructed the police department to make necessary security and traffic arrangements from May 27 till June 2.

The R&B officials were given the task of barricading, security, lighting and sun shades while the I&PR department was asked to install a public address system and LED screens at the venue. On the evening of June 2, the cultural department will organise a Kavi Sammelan at Ravindra Bharathi, the Chief Secretary said.

Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary ( MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary ( Energy) Ravi Gupta, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, HMWSS&B Managing Director Danakishore, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director

G. Raghuma Reddy and Culture Director M. Hari Krishna attended the meeting.

