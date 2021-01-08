Chicken Prices In Telangana Fall Over Bird Flu Fears

The poultry industry in Telangana has been hit hard again. A few days ago, rumours broke out that coronavirus can be transmitted through consumption of chicken and the price of chicken has fallen down. At that time, chicken was available at Rs 50 kg in retail compared with Rs 180-200 earlier on.

After Telangana Chief Minister KCR's announcement stating that consuming chicken and eggs is good for health, the sale of chicken increased. Now, over the bird flu fears, the chicken prices in Telangana have dropped. According to the reports, the chicken prices have fallen about 20% across the country as five states have reported an outbreak of bird flu.

The Rs 85,000-crore broiler chicken industry, the Rs 40,000-crore layer (eggs) industry as well as state and central governments have all said that there is no danger to humans, but precautions should be taken.

In Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bird flu has been reported among migratory birds and crows. Kerala is the only state in the south to have recorded bird flu-among ducks.

One week ago, the price of 1 kg of chicken was Rs.250 and now for 1 kg of chicken, the price is around Rs.180 and Rs. 160.