HYDERABAD: Unable to pay hospital bills for his treatment a man had filed for mercy killing and tweeted the same to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, Minister KT Rama Rao, and tagged the State DGP, City Police Commissioner, and also the Banjara Hills Police.

As per reports in Sakshi, Jitendra Srirangiri, 43, who hailed from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and suffered severe injuries after an accident had come to the city for better treatment. He had come to Hyderabad in November last year and had undergone six surgeries so far. Pooling his own money and also with the help of friends he managed to collect and pay Rs 2.8 lakhs.

By the end of January, he could not pay any amount further. The man who was staying at Brinnova Rehabilitation Center stated that the hospital staff was pressurizing him for the pending money. As he was unable to pay he was not being given food and they had cut off the TV connection in his room. In this regard, he sought permission for mercy killing and tweeted the same.

Also Read: Traffic in These Localities Will Be Hit on June 20 and 21, Deets Inside