Chevella MP Takes Health Care to Door Step Over 3L People

Chevella Member of Parliament Dr. G Ranjith Reddy on Sunday announced the launch of a program ‘Arogya Chevella’o increase health awarenes against Non-Communicable Diseases with Mobile Medical Clinics and partnership with local community, Self-Help Groups, and local hospitals for the people of Chevella Lok Shaba constituency.

The Mobile Medical Clinics will be free of cost for screening of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancers, along with general health check-ups.

Speaking at the launch of the program Dr. G Ranjith Reddy said, “In the last couple of years while conducting medical camps we noticed that at least 25% of the population are at high-risk with NCD’s. The colliding burdens of infectious diseases, and NCDs is significant. People with undiagnosed NCDs particularly diabetes and

cardiovascular diseases are at greater risk of infection-induced complication and death.”

The program Arogya Chevella is a noble community engagement model started under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister KCR Garu to promote awareness on NCDs specifically diabetes and hypertension and connect the people of Chevella to local government health systems for early diagnosis and treatment.

The screening tests will be performed as per the National Program for Prevention of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Strokes (NPCDCS) guidelines. The beneficiaries are in the age group of 30 to 65 years. Training of SHGs and partnership with local hospitals and labs will generate confidence within the community to visit the local PHC and Basti Dawakhanas. The mobile clinic is a crucial component of the program in reaching out to communities in remote areas. It will also make it possible to identify those with NCDs who appear to be in good health and may not even be aware of the disease. The mobile clinic has been created keeping in mind all the necessary safety and health protocols in place for easy screening and primary intervention.

The program is a step closer towards Dr. Reddy’s objective of building a “Healthy Chevella Happy Chevella” as mentioned in his speech.