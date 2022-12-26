Cheriyal ZPTC Attacked With Lethal Weapons, Dies

Jangaon: Cheriyal ZPTC succumbed tio injuries after he was attacked by some assailants with lethal weapons at Gurjakunta in the mandal on Monday morning. The incident occurred when Shette Mallesham, Cheriyal ZPTC was on his morning walk. He was grievously injured in the attack.

Locals informed his family members after seeing him laid in a pool of blood. Initially, he was taken to a government hospital in Siddipet. As his condition became worse, he was then taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

