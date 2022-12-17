Cheetah Enters Hetero Labs Sangareddy, Video Viral

Leopard and tiger sightings in urban cities are becoming more common in Telangana. In the early hours of Saturday morning, a Cheetah entered Hetero Labs in the Gaddipotharam industrial area of Jinnaram Mandal of Sangareddy district. The scenes of the Cheetah entering the Hetro labs were recorded on CCTV, and the videos went viral on social media.

The employees panicked and contacted forest department officers. The forest officials were attempting to catch the Cheetah that had infiltrated the H block. A special team from Hyderabad has joined the forest department. The forest officials set up a cage to catch the Cheetah and requested that the employees not come out.

Here is the video:

Panic triggered among the staff, after a #Leopard enters into the Hetero Pharma unit at #Gaddapotharam Industrial Area in #Sangareddy dist, outskirts of #Hyderabad. The security staff, who noticed, informed the forest and Police officials.#Telangana #WildLife #wildcats pic.twitter.com/rSHLXK4RhJ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 17, 2022

