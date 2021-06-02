Check Vaccination Status On Arogya Setu App

The vaccination status of users enrolled on India's Covid-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has been added as a new feature. For fully vaccinated users (inoculated with both doses), the app will display a blue shield and blue ticks, while for partially vaccinated users, the app will display other colours.

After 14 days, blue ticks will appear on a user who has received the second dose. Before awarding the coveted shield and ticks, the CoWIN digital platform will be used to verify the vaccination status. Those who received a single dose will see a single blue border on their home screen with their vaccination status and a single tick on the Aarogya Setu logo.

If they have not completed the revised self-assessment, all Aarogya Setu users will be given the option to "Update the Vaccination Status." Users who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will see the tab "partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)" on the Aarogya Setu home screen after completing the self-assessment.