Check Telangana State Model Schools Admission Test 2022 Date

The Telangana State Model Schools Admission Test-2022 is going to be held in two sessions on April 24. The admission test was scheduled to be held on April 17 but later it got postponed.

Students who are appearing for the admissions into Class VI have to write the test from 10 am to 12 noon, while the test for admissions into Classes VII to X is from 2 pm to 4 pm. A total of 73,201 candidates have applied for the admission test. 39,505 for Class VI and 33,696 for Classes VII to X admissions were registered.

The question paper for class VI will have Telugu, Mathematics, Science, and Social (EVS), English. There will be 100 questions and the marks allotted are 100. The question paper booklet will be based on the 5th class syllabus and objective type with multiple choice answers. Mathematics and EVS are in both Telugu and English.

For admission into classes VII to X for the available seats, the question paper contains English, Mathematics, General Science, and Social Studies. The number of questions is 100 and the marks allotted are 100.

