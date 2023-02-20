HYDERABAD: The State of Telangana will soon have a new landmark with the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat building which was built on the land where the old structure previously existed on the sides of the Hussain Sagar in the capital city of Hyderabad. The Martyrs Memorial will also come up on the banks of the lake which is right opposite the Secretariat building and an aerial picture of both structures was shared recently.

The new Secretariat building will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao which was earlier postponed following the model code of conduct that came into force in view of MLC elections in the state. The building which awaits the grand opening ceremony was designed by Chennai-based Ponni M Concessao and her husband Oscar G Concessao of Oscar & Ponni Architects.

Glorious view of Hyderabad ❤️ The soon to be unveiled Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial & Dr. B. R. Ambedkar State Secretariat seen in the pic pic.twitter.com/pMRETRXOuo — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 15, 2023

The surrounding areas of Hussain Sagar will be completely changed with the new buildings and the State government is beautifying the surroundings of Tank Bund where they are located. The news Secretariat building has already been given the final touches, and the aerial view of the new secretariat building stands as proof of the efforts of the Telangana government.

