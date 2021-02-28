Check List Of Hospitals For 3rd Phase COVID Vaccine Rollout For Senior Citizens In Telangana

HYDERABAD: As part of the exercise of administering COVID vaccine doses nation-wide, the third phase of vaccination for senior citizens and those above 45 years with co-morbidities begins tomorrow. So far the nation has achieved the milestone of administering over 1 crore 43 lakh doses so far.

The third phase of the rollout is for the priority groups above the age of 60 years and between 45-59 years of age who are suffering from comorbidities.

Telangana health officials have asked people to keep ready the document that certifies the comorbidities.

There will be 46 private and 45 government hospitals involved in the launch program on Monday.

To avoid overcrowding and to conduct this in an orderly manner we will be allowing only prior registrations via the Cowin app.

List of all centres will be visible with GPS location on Cowin app - ( cowin.gov.in )

Vaccination centre timing is from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm Check the list of Hospitals District-wise where the COVID vaccine will be administered:

Telangana reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and one related death taking the total tally of cases to 2,98,807 and the toll to 1,634 respectively, the state government said on Sunday. A total of 1,951 patients were undergoing treatment. Out of the fresh cases, 27 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 14 each from Ranga Reddy and Medchal, Malkajgiri districts.

As many as 40,985 samples were tested on Saturday and cumulatively 87,00,651 samples have been tested. The bulletin said a total of 2,95,222 people had recovered and the recovery rate was 98.80 per cent in the state.