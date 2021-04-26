Check Fire Safety Measures in all Telangana Govt, Private Hospitals: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the medical and health department to check the fire safety measures in all hospitals situated across the state in view of the recurring mishaps in health care facilities elsewhere in recent days.

CM KCR held a teleconference with health minister Etela Rajender and senior health officials on Saturday. He advised all the hospitals to remain on high alert and take preventive steps with respect to fire safety measures.

The Telangana Chief Minister explained that the chances of fire accidents are more during summer and asked the officials to be more alert in the month of May. He advised health officials to coordinate with the fire service department and ensure the safety of the systems.

He ordered the officials to do stocktaking in dedicated Covid hospitals like Gandhi and TIMS where substantial numbers of Corona patients are under treatment. “Keep the fire engines ready at these hospitals round-the-clock,” the CM asked fire officials.

KCR also asked the health officials to form teams and inspect hospitals on their existing fire safety statuses and take immediate steps to meet the requirements.