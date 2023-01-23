Che Guevara's Daughter Visits Hyderabad

Left parties in Telangana on Sunday felicitated Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara who arrived in Hyderabad.

Aleida along with her daughter Estefania Guevara were received at the airport by members of the Left parties.

Aleida visited the office of Telangana state unit of the CPI where she was felicitated by the Communist leaders among others. At another event she was honoured by CPI(M) leaders.

In the evening, Aleida addressed the 'Cuba Solidarity Meeting' organised by the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, CPI and CPI(M).

