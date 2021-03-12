Char Dham Replica in Siddipet Attracts Devotees 

Every devotee of Lord Shiva wishes to visit the Char Dham in the country but only a few get an opportunity to fulfil their Char Dham yatra due to various reasons.

However, Siddipet Dharmika Seva Samithi has created a replica of the Char Dham at Government Degree College grounds in Siddipet town to provide devotees an opportunity to have a glimpse of these temples.

People believe that visiting these religious places- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – will help them get salvation (Moksha). The members of the Dharmika Seva Samithi, with the help of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, had created Amaranth Yatra setting on the same grounds during the Maha Sivarathri celebrations last year. As it had received a great response from the devotees, the Dharmika Seva Samithi decided to bring Char Dham temples to the town this year.

While the cultural department organised a number of cultural and religious events on Mahashivratri, a huge number of devotees turned up to have a glimpse of these four spiritual destinations.

Since the devotees of Lord Shiva will remain awake as part of Jagaran throughout the night, the Dharmika Seva Samithi had also organised a number of programmes for the night. Finance Minister Harish Rao, several other leaders and officials were present during the festivities.

