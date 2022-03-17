Change Or No Change: Stop Worrying About Carrying Coins in Telangana Buses

Most passengers and conductors are seen arguing over exact change in the public transport. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has found a novel way to resolve the squabbling over ticket purchase in the Palle Velugu buses. The RTC boss VC Sajjanar has decided to round-off the bus fare to make it convenient for both the travellers and bus staff.

As per the new RTC rule, a bus fare of Rs 12 is reduced to Rs 10 to resolve the issue over a Rs 2 change and similarly passengers who usually pay the bus fares of Rs 13 and Rs 14 to travel to their destinations will now pay Rs 15 as per the rounding off.

Currently, the TSRTC is charging Rs 67 for 80 kilometres travel and now the bus passengers will need to pay Rs 65 to the conductor. The state RTC officials have taken this decision to provide relief to the passengers as most of the time bus staff complain of shortage of change which leads to arguments with the passenger and causes inconvenience to the fellow passengers.