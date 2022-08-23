Chandrayanagutta Flyover Opening Today in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has initiated several traffic management measures to ensure smooth and safe travel. In this direction, several crucial city infrastructure development initiatives, including Extension of flyovers to make traffic-free roads in the city.

The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) of the State government has completed an extended flyover at Chandrayangutta and is slated for inauguration on Tuesday, with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Chandrayangutta flyover was 400 metres and it has been extended by another 674 metres. The flyover is four-lane-bi-directional with a width of 16.6 metres, would be 1.07 km. The extended flyover, built by the GHMC under the SRDP at a cost of Rs.45.79 crore, provides a number of advantages to commuters via Chandrayangutta. The traffic flow at the congested Kandikal Junction will ease now. The public can travel without stopping at Kandikal Gate and Barkas Junction, and travel to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport without hassles, Shamshabad, as well as from the airport to Nalgonda and Warangal through LB Nagar.

A GHMC official said "Commuters travelling to Omer Hotel will use the flyover instead of the Chandrayangutta main road, reducing traffic on the major route leading to the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory. Employees at the Advanced Systems Laboratory, the Defence Research and Development Organization, and the Imarat Research Centre will also profit".

With the Chandrayangutta extension flyover, the GHMC has completed 30 of the 41 SRDP works, with the other 11 works in various stages of completion. Officials claimed that the SRDP works at Falaknuma, Bairamalguda (right and left sides), Kamineni Hospital (right and left sides), and LB Nagar (both sides) is also coming to close. This flyover will help traffic to flow smoothly from Aram Ghar up to the Uppal Junction.