Chaitanya Narsingi Student Hangs Himself to Death in Classroom

An Intermediate first year student, Satwik died by suicide on Tuesday night. He was found hanging in the classroom in Sri Chaitanya College at Narsingi. He was rushed to the hospital by fellow students but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The students at the college alleged that the college's pressure was the reason behind his extreme step.

His parents alleged that he was punished by lecturers 15 days ago and got upset and was not keeping well since then. They were told not to pressure him. He hanged himself due to mental pressure and management is responsible for his death, the parents alleged.

Also Read: Dog Attack: Rs 8 Lakh Ex gratia Announced to Victim's Kin