Chain Snatcher Attacks Constable in Sangareddy 

Sangareddy: A chain snatcher in Sangareddy allegedly attacked a constable when he was chased. The constable was severely injured in the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital for the treatment. The incident took place at Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

A team of CCS (Central Crime State) police have been trying to nab the chain snatchers since two days. After recieving information that the chain snatchers headed towards Ramachandrapuram in Sangaredy, the police chased them. In the process,one chain snatcher attacked constable Yadaiah who was trying to capture him.

Later, the police have arrested two serial chain snatchers.

