Chaderghat Man Tries To Sell Baby For Money To Buy New Year Booze

Chaderghat police rescued a six-month-old boy, who was put on sale by his father, who has been addicted to alcohol. Police arrested the father of the child on Thursday. The boy's father Raju and his wife Sara are reportedly homeless. They have been staying near Malakpet Area Hospital on a footpath and beg for money to earn their livelihood.

Raju wanted to drink on the occasion of New Year, Sara the wife of Raju refused to give him any money. Raju, who was angry with his wife, put his six month old baby on sale with the help of an agent named Afreen. She contacted a couple who wanted a baby boy and Raju decided to buy his child for Rs 70,000.

Chaderghat police who received the information, were alerted of the incident. The police found Raju bargaining with the agent, and they also came to know that Afreen had taken the baby to LB Nagar to sell him to a couple. Police traced Afreen using CCTV cameras and rescued the baby. A case has been registered against Raju and Afreen and further investigation is going on.