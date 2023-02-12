Centre Treating Telangana Like Rival Country, Says KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao took potshots at the central government on Saturday. Speaking in the assembly during question and answer session, the minister said the Central government is not cooperating with the new works of Metro Rail and also criticized the BJP government for not responding to the proposals put forth by the state government. He also further added that the centre is financing only BJP states and treating Telangana like a rival country. Is Hyderabad is lower than Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, KTR asked as the central government has been financing the metro projects in BJP ruling states.

He also said that they have asked Hyderabad Metro authorities to maintain the prices on par with TSRTC. Dismissing the claims of hike in metro price, KTR said the government has already informed the authorities on random changes in metro ticket prices. The Minister said that the Metro officials have been instructed to keep the prices on par with the RTC.

KTR said that it is their responsibility to protect the cultural glory of Hyderabad. No matter how many modern buildings are built, the spirit of Hyderabad will never be destroyed. He said that they are bringing glory to Gulzar House, Mir-Alam-Mandi and Ashur Khana. He said that the works can be completed from Madina to Pattargatti. He said that beautification and central lighting works have been taken up in the old city. It was revealed that the widening of the road from Charminar to Dar-ul-Ulam School has been completed. He said that expansion work is going on from Hussaini Alam to Dudhbowli.

