Centre on Telangana's BC, SC/ST Reservation Bill

The central government on Monday said that the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes reservation bill may be processed only after disposal of court cases on the subject of reservation pending in the Supreme Court.

Responding to the queries by BRS (earlier TRS) MPs Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and Maloth Kavitha, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda replied,” The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or posts in the Services under the State) Bill, 2017 has been received in the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has been submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the Bill may be processed after disposal of court cases on the subject of reservation pending in the supreme court.”

It may be recalled that the Telangana Assembly passed a Bill in April 2017 enhancing the reservation of the ST population to 10 per cent. Though the Bill was sent to the Government of India for the President’s assent the same year, after six years, it is still pending despite several representations from the state government.

