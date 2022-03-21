Centre Supporting Kashmir Files To Sideline Farmers' Issues, Says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conducted a TRS LP meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. KCR chalked out strategies to hold protests demanding the centre to buy paddy. TRS MPs are also going to hold protests in the Parliament and are going to put pressure on centre over paddy procurement.

In the meeting, KCR expressed anguish over creating much hype about 'The Kashmir Files' movie that was released in the theatres recently. The film is getting a huge response from all the corners. The movie showcased the massacres on Hindu pandits in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the director of the movie for making such a wonderful movie. But, now KCR criticized that the centre is supporting the movie, Kashmir Files only to sideline the problems faced by the farmers.

The meeting, chaired by the CM, was attended by MLAs, MLCs, party state executive committee members, party district presidents, ZP chairpersons, DCCB, DCMS and Raitu Bandhu Samiti president, Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha party leader Nama Nageshwarao.

