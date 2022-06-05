Centre Stooping Low By Claiming Credit For Telangana Govt's Initiatives, Says Harish Rao

Ministry of Jal Shakthi tweeted that Telangana has been provided with 54 lakh tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. After this tweet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the government of Telangana had done all the work but the centre has been claiming the credit. He further stated that the central government didn't approve the Niti Aayog recommendations to sanction Rs. 19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha.

Ministry of Jal Shakthi tweeted “Telangana, famous for its waterfalls, has been provided with 54 lakhs tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, bringing a brighter future full of hope and prosperity to the citizens of the State”.

Harish Rao slammed centre tweeting, "While Telangana Government had done all the work, Central Government was claiming credit and campaigning about the work. It was shameful that Central Government, which did not approve the Niti Aayog recommendations to sanction Rs 19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha."

He also wrote,"Without extending any financial assistance to Telangana Government’s programmes, the Central Government was stooping down to a new low by falsely claiming credit for the State Government’s initiatives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing party workers and leaders at Begumpet airport on May 26 said that the Telangana government was giving new names to the programmes initiated by the central government.

