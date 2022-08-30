Hyderabad: The Telangana government has said that it will challenge the Centre’s direction to pay Rs 6,757 crore power dues to Andhra Pradesh in the court.

State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Tuesday that the state government will wage a legal battle against the Union Ministry of Power’s order pertaining to dues pertained to power supplied by AP Genco of Telangana power distribution companies (Discoms) between June 2, 2014, and June 10, 2017.

Jagadish Reddy said the Centre did not pay heed to Telangana’s stand that power dues to its discoms from Andhra Pradesh were to the tune of Rs 12,941 crore. “Without hearing Telangana’s argument, the Centre has acted unilaterally,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that Anoop Singh Bisht, Deputy secretary, Ministry of Power had issued the order on Monday asking the power distribution companies (discoms) of Telangana to pay the dues to the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation (APGenco) within 30 days.

Also Read: Ministry of Power Directs Telangana Govt to Pay Power Dues to Andhra Pradesh Soon

There was no disagreement between the Telugu states over the due amount but the payment issue remained a focal point between the state governments. The Power Ministry in its order said the principal amount of Rs 3,441.78 crore and late payment surcharge of Rs 3,315.14 crore up to July 31, 2022 – to be paid in addition to the principal amount as per the applicable provisions.

The TRS minister Jagadish Reddy termed the Centre’s order as “absurd” and “politically motivated” and claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre was jealous of the rapid strides made by Telangana in the power sector. He accused the Centre of conspiring to create a situation of power cuts in Telangana.

(With IANS inputs)

