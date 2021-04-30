Centre Failed to Ensure Availability of Enough Remdesivir to States: Eatala

India is dealing with the second wave of the deadly coronavirus. A few states have announced strict lockdown for a few days so as to contain the spread of coronavirus. Telangana is one of the states which has the maximum number of coronavirus cases and the state government has decided to go for night curfew till April 30, which ends today.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday said that the state government is not planning to go for a lockdown as it is not the solution to tackle the second wave of COVID-19. He further added, "As of now, we are not thinking about imposing a lockdown in Telangana."

He stated that the centre should consider declaring a health emergency across the country as it would improve healthcare facilities available to COVID-19 people, especially in BJP-ruled states.

He said that the centre failed to control and ensure the availability of sufficient stocks of Remdesivir to the states. He also pointed out that the centre also failed to ensure that sufficient oxygen was available in all the states; It was unable to fulfill the demand for vaccines and is now asking the individual states to import them.

The health minister said that the centre failed to anticipate the intensity of the second wave of coronavirus despite notifications from various health institutions.

Rajender asserted, "The centre warned us about the second wave, but they never discussed how dangerous it's going to be. It is obvious that the central government had no idea on the intensity of the second wave. That is why it went ahead and scheduled large-scale events such as elections and the Kumbh Mela."