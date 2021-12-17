Centre Adds Two Telangana Towns in Aspirational Districts Program

Three Telangana districts - Asifabad, Bhoopalapally and Bhadradri-Kothagudem - have been in the list of the states that have been selected by the central government under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Union Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that the main aim of this programme is to work for the transformation of the backward districts across different sectors including health and nutrition, School Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Financial Inclusion and Skill Development and Basic Infrastructure. The broad strategy of the Aspirational Districts Programme includes Convergence (between Central and State Schemes), Collaboration (between Centre, State, District Administration, Development Partners, and Citizens), and Competition (between Districts).

Every month, districts are evaluated based on their monthly progress, and the district with the best overall performance and in each of the five sectors is identified. First and second place rankers will receive Rs. 10 crores and Rs. 5 crores, respectively. He added that the first ranker in each of the five sectors will receive Rs. 3 crores each.

