Central Team Visits Flood Affected Districts in Telangana

A Central team on Friday visited flood-hit Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nirmal districts to assess the damages caused by recent heavy rain and floods.

The six-member inter-ministerial team headed by Sourav Rai visited Bhadrachalam town and adjoining villages which were worst hit by floods in Godavari river.

The members inspected the damages caused to the houses, roads, crops and other infrastructure. They also interacted with the affected people.

The central also saw a photo exhibition at ITDA office arranged by Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration on the damages caused by the floods.

District collector D. Anudeep briefed the central team on the losses occured due to the natural calamity.

Earlier, the team visited flood-hit areas of Nirmal district. It inspected Kadam dam, which received record inflows last week due to heavy rains in upstream areas, including in the neighbouring Maharashtra.

Nirmal district collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui briefed the team on the damages caused by the floods.

The team, which also visited Adilabad and Mancherial districts to assess the damages, was briefed on the situation by the secretary for disaster management Rahul Bojja.

The state government sent a report to the Centre about the losses suffered by the state due to recent heavy rains and floods. As per the initial estimates, various departments suffered losses to the tune of about Rs 1,400 crore.