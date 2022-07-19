Hyderabad: BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday that a central team from the Union Home Ministry would visit Telangana to assess the damage caused by recent rains and floods in several districts.

Accompanied by BJP General Secretary, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chugh, the state BJP leader Kumar met Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and shared the information on extent of damages to the crops and other infrastructure caused by the natural disaster in the state. He also urged him to send a central team to the state to assess the damages due to flood water.

Sanjay Kumar tweeted to express his gratitude to Amit Shah for his concern over the damage caused to fields, houses, people and others and his immediate response in sending a team to Telangana.

“High power committee of Union Home Ministry will visit #Telangana to assess damage caused by rains & floods,” he tweeted.

It may be recalled here that due to heavy rains and flooding during last week caused damage to houses, crops and others in Telangana. Over 10 people died in various rain-related incidents in the state. Recently on his tour of flood-hit areas, the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao even claimed that there was a “foreign conspiracy” behind the cloudburst in the state.

The state BJP chief also thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning Rs 130.65 crore for construction of a flyover near BHEL junction on Pune-Hyderabad section of National Highway-65.

He tweeted that the flyover near BHEL junction on NG-65 is one of the many flyovers sanctioned by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.