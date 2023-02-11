Celebrities Spotted at Hyderabad’s Formula E Race

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the Formula-E race along with a host of others including Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Bollywood star Karthik Aryan, Tollywood actors Shruti Haasan, Ram Charan Tej,Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Naga Chaithanya, Dulquer Salmaan, Director Nag Ashwin, Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday issued an advisory and said, ‘’Please avoid, if possible, traveling around central #Hyderabad (any road within the radius of 5 kms of Hussain Saagar) today in view of Formula E related traffic restrictions. It’s inconvenient but kindly bear for a day please.’’

Commuters who were stuck in traffic spoke to the media and lamented that it is taking them hours to get anywhere. ”We are having trouble with traffic problems because of the formula-e race. We are stuck in traffic for hours even if we have to go for urgent work. Why should a race be held in the heart of Hyderabad, why should it be made difficult?” some commuters said.

Renewable energy major Greenko is the local promoter of the race alongside Telangana government.

Also Read: Telangana Govt To Distribute 11.50 Acres Podu Lands From Feb End: KCR