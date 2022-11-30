CBI Summons Minister Gangula Kamalakar to Delhi Over Fake CBI Officer

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday summoned Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra in connection with a case related to a man who was allegedly taking money from people posing as a senior IPS officer, officials said Wednesday.

They have been summoned to appear for questioning on Thursday at CBI headquarters in Delhi.

In a press statement, the CBI said, ''Reliable information has been received that Kovvi Reddy Srinivas, Chinnawaltair, Vishakhapatanam, has been impersonating himself as an IPS Officer and Joint Director of CBI in lieu of undue advantage from unknown private persons for lobbying with unknown public servants for getting favourable response in various matters which include the cases registered by different central investigative agencies.''

