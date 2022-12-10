CBI to Quiz Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Case on Sunday

Hyderabad: Telangana MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

The CBI will start the questioning session of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly TRS) MLC Kavitha at 11 am at her residence in Banjara Hills here on Sunday.

Ahead of CBI questioning, several posters boosting the morale of KCR’s daughter have come up outside Kavitha’s residence. These slogans ‘daughter of fighter will never fear’ and ‘We are with Kavithakka’ were seen on the posters.

On December 6, the CBI had informed Kavitha that a team of officials will visit her residence in Hyderabad on December 11 (Sunday) to record her statement in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case and the BRS leader had confirmed her availability on the day.



Earlier, Kavitha had requested the probe agency to defer the date of questioning from December 6 to December 11, 12, 14 or 15 at her residence in the city. The next day she again wrote a letter to the CBI team and sought copies of the complaint from the Union Home Ministry and the details of FIR, to which the CBI replied that the requested details are available on the website.

The name of BRS leader K Kavitha came up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court pertaining to the alleged kickbacks in the Delhi liquor police ‘scam’. The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused.