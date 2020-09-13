The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, a senior official in the GST Commissionerate. The CBI also booked a case on Chiluka Sudha Rani, the Deputy Commissioner of Tax Anti Evasion Division wing, GST Commissionerate, Hyderabad. CBI said that a case has been registered against Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, Chiluka Sudha Rani, Satya Sridhar Reddy for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore for input credit.

Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, a close aide of Chandrababu was the longest-serving official in the Enforcement Directorate (i.e) from 2004 to 2017. There were many allegations on Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi. He was appointed as the Superintendent of GST Anti Evasion Division wing at Basheerbagh GST Bhavan with the support of Chandrababu Naidu. He joined the Central Excise Department as an inspector in 1992. He was promoted to superintendent in 2002. Later, he went to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on deputation in 2003 and served for a year.

Srinivasa Gandhi was transferred to ED in 2004 and served in ED until 2017. There were many allegations that Chandrababu Naidu was behind the Gandhi. It is alleged that Gandhi looked after the Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chaudhary's fake invoice fraud case and has been accused of acting in his favour and making huge profits in return. It is learned that Sujana Chaudhary was not arrested despite facing serious charges for this reason.

In 2019, CBI booked Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi for illegally amassing assets and he had spent huge money in the purchase of open plots and agricultural lands in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.