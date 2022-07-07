Caught on Cam: Burqa-clad Woman Tossed in Air in Hit and Run Case in Hyd

Jul 07, 2022, 16:43 IST
- Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: A woman was badly injured when a car rammed into her at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at Chintalmet Hakim hills under Rajendranagar police station limits. 

A CCTV footage of the incident which came out after a day of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video a car is seen moving rapidly and ramming a woman who is seen crossing the road. The woman was blew up into the air and she fell down a few metres away.

The woman is reportedly in critical condition, according to police. 

Police have launched an investigation and looked into whether it was a road accident or a murder attempt. The video showed that the car driver intentionally struck her.  

A few onlookers called the police, who arrived quickly and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police were trying to find the whereabouts of the car and identify the driver.

