Caught on Cam: Burqa-clad Woman Tossed in Air in Hit and Run Case in Hyd

HYDERABAD: A woman was badly injured when a car rammed into her at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at Chintalmet Hakim hills under Rajendranagar police station limits.

A CCTV footage of the incident which came out after a day of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video a car is seen moving rapidly and ramming a woman who is seen crossing the road. The woman was blew up into the air and she fell down a few metres away.

Shocking CCTv:

A 19 yr old woman sustained serious injuries after she was hit by a car, while she was walking on the footpath, when the driver of a car rammed into her, and escaped from spot, at #Rajendranagar in #Hyderabad on Wednesday, she is undergoing treatment. #CarAccident pic.twitter.com/X2qd0JiHxs — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 7, 2022

The woman is reportedly in critical condition, according to police.

Police have launched an investigation and looked into whether it was a road accident or a murder attempt. The video showed that the car driver intentionally struck her.

A few onlookers called the police, who arrived quickly and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police were trying to find the whereabouts of the car and identify the driver.

