Casino Case: TRS MLC Ramana Taken Ill During ED Questioning

TRS MLC L Ramana was taken ill during Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning in Hyderabad in connection with the casino gambling case investigation on Friday.

MLC Ramana arrived at the ED office in the morning and after being questioned for over an hour, he reportedly complained of uneasiness. Immediately, He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ED officials have already registered a case for violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms in the case and are now investigating his political links.

Meanwhile,ED has also issued notices to TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's Personal Assistant, Harish. He is set to appear before ED next week.

On November 16, TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's brothers Mahesh Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav were questioned by the agency in connection with the case.

