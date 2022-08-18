HYDERABAD: Casino organizer Chikoti Praveen who has been in the news for his Casino dealings and subsequent Enforcement Directorate questioning in the past few days, now claims that he is getting threats from several people in the Telugu State and other countries.

Praveen who has been called for questioning by the ED for alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations has been speaking to several news channels about these threat calls. He said that these calls were coming from aboard and that supari was given to eliminate him through an APP!

Chikoti Praveen said that he had filed a petition in the court seeking protection last week and the matter was pending in court. He said that he had several friends in the movie industry and political circles and he had done no wrong. He said that he had organised casinos on international waters or in countries where gambling is legal. He refuted a section of media reports that he paid huge amounts to Bollywood stars who promoted his casino events, and said that there was nothing wrong in paying Bollywood actresses to promote casinos and no hawala transactions took place, as alleged.

Speaking further he said that he had done no wrong and was ready to face any charges and was cooperating with the ED for as long as they wanted and submitted all documents sought by the ED.

