Cash For Vote: TDP Leaders Hatched Plot At Mahanadu

The ACB Special Court on Tuesday recorded the statements of Raj Kumar, Venkat Kumar who had worked as the gunmen for Revanth Reddy. They said that prominent leaders from TDP met Malkajgiri MP and TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy who was one of the accused in the cash for votes scam and later they went to meet TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

One of the gunmen said that, "TDP Mahanadu was held in May 2015 and entire conspiracy was hatched in the Mahanadu itself. After participating in the Mahanadu, Revanth Reddy discussed with Vem Narender Reddy, L Ramana and other TDP leader who was currently in TRS. After the discussion, they went to Chandrababu Naidu's residence. Then Stephenson came to Naidu's home." Another gunman Mohammad Ameeruddin didn't appear for the trial.

Few days ago, a chargesheet was filed before a Special Court in Hyderabad against six persons by ED – Anumula Revanth Reddy, Congress MP from Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from the Sathupally Assembly constituency, Bishop Harry Sebastian, Rudra Sivakumar Uday Simha, Mathaiah Jerusalem and Vem Krishna Keerthan.