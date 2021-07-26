Cash-for-vote Scam: ACB Records Statements Of Revanth Reddy's Brother

The trial in the sensational cash-for-vote scam started on March 8th at the special court for ACB Hyderabad. As part of the trial, Sebastian, Uday Simha, Stephen's driver Shankar and Revanth's brother Krishna Reddy appeared in the ACB court on Monday. Their statements have been recorded by the ACB and the tribunal adjourned the court to tomorrow.

On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy who was in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at that time was arrested by the ACB while allegedly paying a Rs 50 lakh bribe to Stephenson, a nominated Anglo Indian MLA for supporting TDP's MLC candidate Vem Narender Reddy during Legislative Council elections in 2015. The ACB arrested Revanth Reddy and few others involved in the case.

A charge sheet was also filed against Revanth Reddy and others including Harry Sebastian and Uday Simha in 2015. The videos of an alleged phone conversation between Stephenson and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu went viral also.

Stephenson, in his complaint to the ACB, alleged that Revanth Reddy had promised to pay Rs. 1.5 crore after the voting, besides a flight ticket, to leave the country.

The ACB booked Revanth Reddy and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. The ACB questioned 39 witnesses during the investigation.

Currently, Revanth Reddy is in Congress and is the TPCC Chief.