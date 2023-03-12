Case Filed Against Bandi Sanjay For Objectionable Comments on Kavitha

BRS party leaders filed a case against BJP leader Bandi Sanjay for his inappropriate comments on MLC Kavitha. The complaints are being lodged against Sanjya across the state. As a result, the case was registered at Banjara Hills Police Station on the complaint of a BRS MLA.

While speaking to the media, opposition party leader Bandi Sanjay passed a derogatory comment about Kavitha. By that BRS leaders had demanded the arrest of Bandi and burned his effigies. Meanwhile, the Telangana Women’s Commission also slammed Bandi’s comments on Kavith and ordered her to attend the inquiry personally.

On Saturday, Kavitha attended the ED investigation, facing charges in the Delhi liquor scam case. After nine hours of interrogation, ED let off Kavitha and was summoned to appear before ED on March 16th, 2023.