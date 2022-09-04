Case Against TDP Leader for Grabbing Businessman's Land

A cheating case has been registered against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State general secretary GVG Naidu and his associate following a complaint from a Mumbai-based businessman.

According to the police, the businessman, in his complaint to the Jubilee Hills police, alleged that GVG Naidu and his associate Balwinder Singh occupied his 2,800-square yard land at Journalisty Colony in Jubilee Hills Road No. 40. The duo forged signatures and documents to claim the ownership of the property.

Police have registered a case under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC against the two and launched a hunt to nab them.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Traffic Junctions to Get Makeover, Courtesy GHMC