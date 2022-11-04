Case Against Music Director Devi Sri Prasad, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police registered a case against music director Devi Sri Prasad popularly known as DSP, in connection with his latest musical 'O pari'.

The complainant Karate Kalyani alleged that the composer used devotional chants in the song, which had women dancing in obscene clothing.

KVM Prasad ACP Cybercrimes said a case has been registered against the music composer under section 153A of the IPC and the investigation has begun.

The song was released on YouTube a few days ago and since then, has been trending. Taking objection to the usage of devotional chants in the song, the complainant Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint saying the song has hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.

